📋 Youngstown Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Clerk Roles

Youngstown has some solid office jobs open right now, from medical front desks to records work in a secure setting. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time to full-time ( 16–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

You’ll be the first face people see, greeting visitors, answering a multi-line phone, and handling data entry and filing. Good fit if you have basic office or customer service experience and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and general computer work.

Employer: CoreCivic

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.38 per hour

This role keeps inmate/resident records accurate and secure in a correctional setting—assembling files, updating records, and handling court paperwork. You’ll need a high school diploma, be at least 18, and have a valid driver’s license; office or records experience is a plus.

Employer: Sharon Community Health Center

Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Work at a community health center handling patient check-in, scheduling, phone triage, and electronic medical records. Great if you have medical office experience, are comfortable with EMR systems, and want steady hours plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.