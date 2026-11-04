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📋 Youngstown Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Clerk Roles
Youngstown has some solid office jobs open right now, from medical front desks to records work in a secure setting. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)
- Type: Part-time to full-time (16–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour
You’ll be the first face people see, greeting visitors, answering a multi-line phone, and handling data entry and filing. Good fit if you have basic office or customer service experience and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and general computer work.
Records Clerk
- Employer: CoreCivic
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.38 per hour
This role keeps inmate/resident records accurate and secure in a correctional setting—assembling files, updating records, and handling court paperwork. You’ll need a high school diploma, be at least 18, and have a valid driver’s license; office or records experience is a plus.
Front Office Assistant – Full Time
- Employer: Sharon Community Health Center
- Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Work at a community health center handling patient check-in, scheduling, phone triage, and electronic medical records. Great if you have medical office experience, are comfortable with EMR systems, and want steady hours plus benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.