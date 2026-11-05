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Yorkville
Whoville Wacky Snow Lab class for kids Nov. 12
3 days ago
The United City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Whoville Wacky Snow Lab science class for kids ages 5–12 on Thursday, November 12 from 5:30–6:30 PM at Yorkville Grade School. Children will make fluffy faux snow, try color and scent experiments, build snowballs, create a bubbling "snowcano," and make an edible marshmallow snowman. Register online at https://bit.ly/YPRDSpecialInterest or through the myYPRD app at https://bit.ly/myYPRDSpecialInterest.
This content is adapted from materials provided by United City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department
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