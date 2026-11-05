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Yorktown

🍽️ Yorktown VA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

6 days ago
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Yorktown’s food scene is busy and hiring, with flexible part-time roles that work well for students, second jobs, or anyone wanting steady hours.

Here are several local openings worth a look:

Part-Time Team Member (Front & Back of House)

  • Employer: Chick-fil-A Grafton
  • Location: Yorktown, VA (5600 George Washington Memorial Hwy)
  • Salary: $13.00 per hour starting
  • Type: Part-time
    This role covers both front-of-house (serving guests, taking orders, drive-thru) and back-of-house (prepping food, keeping the kitchen clean). You get Sundays off, a free meal every shift, paid training, and access to scholarship/tuition help, plus benefits like dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and a flexible schedule.

Nota: También hay una publicación en español para este mismo puesto (“Miembro del equipo a tiempo parcial”) con las mismas funciones, salario y beneficios en Chick-fil-A Grafton.

Barista & Food Handler

  • Employer: Not listed
  • Location: Yorktown, VA
  • Salary: $12.77 – $15.00 per hour
  • Type: In-person, hours not specified
    Make drinks, handle light food prep, and run the register in a café-style setting. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with customers, and learning barista skills while getting paid training and an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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