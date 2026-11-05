🏥 Yorktown VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Yorktown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from kid-friendly dental care to senior rehab and spa wellness. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Chompers Pediatric & Teen Dentistry

Chompers Pediatric & Teen Dentistry Location: Yorktown, VA

Type: Full-time (32–38 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Front desk role in a busy pediatric and teen dental office, greeting families, answering phones, scheduling, and handling insurance and copays. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a dental office, know dental insurance (including Medicaid/PPOs), and want room to grow with the practice.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Legacy Healthcare Services Location: Yorktown, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $39.00 – $52.00 per hour

Part-time Speech Language Pathologist role working with seniors in a rehab setting, focusing on swallowing, communication, and cognitive therapy. Monday–Friday schedule with no weekends or holidays, plus access to benefits for qualified positions and company-provided CEUs.

Employer: Rejuviclear Spa & Wellness

Location: Yorktown, VA

Type: Contract, part-time (min. 4 days/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $60.00 per hour, potential annual earnings starting at $60,000

Hands-on spa role providing relaxation, deep tissue, and therapeutic massage in a calm, upscale setting. Commission-based with flexible schedule, strong marketing and booking support, and room to grow your own clientele.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.