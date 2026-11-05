🔧 Yorktown, VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Yorktown has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and tidy. If you enjoy working with your hands or don’t mind getting a little dirty, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Genesis Global Group (for Ruppert Landscape )

Genesis Global Group (for ) Location: Yorktown, VA

Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hrs/week , Mon–Fri, some spring Saturdays)

(about , Mon–Fri, some spring Saturdays) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (no exact range listed)

Outdoor job doing mowing, trimming, mulching, planting, and seasonal cleanups with a crew. No prior landscape experience needed—training is provided, and there are benefits like PTO, holidays, health insurance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Genesis Global Group (para Ruppert Landscape )

Genesis Global Group (para ) Ubicación: Yorktown, VA

Tipo: Tiempo completo (típicamente 40–45 horas/semana , lunes a viernes, algunos sábados en primavera)

(típicamente , lunes a viernes, algunos sábados en primavera) Salario: Paquete competitivo según experiencia (no dan rango exacto)

Trabajo al aire libre cortando césped, podando, aplicando mulch y plantando, trabajando en equipo con un Gerente de Campo. No necesitas experiencia previa; ofrecen capacitación, tiempo libre pagado, seguro médico, dental y de visión, y plan 401(k) con aporte de la empresa.

Employer: Contemporary Cybernetics

Location: Yorktown, VA (professional office building)

(professional office building) Type: Part-time , 4–8 p.m.

, Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Great if you want steady evening hours in one office location. You’ll sweep, mop, vacuum, empty trash, clean restrooms and breakrooms, dust, and let management know about needed repairs.

Employer: Yuilles Cleaning Inc DBA YCI

Location: Williamsburg YMCA (listed under Yorktown, VA area)

(listed under Yorktown, VA area) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30–11:30 p.m., Fri 7:30–10 p.m., Sat–Sun 3:30–7:30 p.m.

Evening and weekend cleaning at the YMCA—restrooms, locker rooms, floors, trash, dusting, and glass. Prior cleaning experience and knowledge of cleaning chemicals is a plus; you’ll need reliable transportation.

If one of these fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.