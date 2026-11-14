Yorktown’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid roles in warehouses, manufacturing, and planning. If you like keeping products moving on time and on budget, these are worth a look.

Employer: Save A Lot

Save A Lot Location: Yorktown, IN (distribution center)

(distribution center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead inventory control for a grocery distribution center handling $5–13 million in product. You’ll supervise inventory staff, run daily counts in dry and perishable warehouses, manage outside storage, and own the TRICEPS inventory system. Strong PC skills and warehouse inventory experience needed. Benefits include 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and career growth.

Employer: Northedge Steel

Location: Yorktown, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Plan and coordinate 40+ metal building installations per week across a wide territory. You’ll group routes, assign contractors, handle repair scheduling, and keep customers updated and happy. Office-based role with steady hours and benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: FPC of Savannah (recruiting for a consumer goods manufacturer)

(recruiting for a consumer goods manufacturer) Location: Yorktown, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build out global Integrated Business Planning (IBP) for a consumer goods company, focused on U.S. demand. You’ll own demand forecasts, lead monthly demand reviews, track forecast accuracy (MAPE, Bias, etc.), and act as a key user for SAP IBP. Best for someone with 2–5 years in demand planning/forecasting and experience with S&OP/IBP.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.