Yorktown Heights neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from soaps and hair care to furniture and bird feeders. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: 1/2 bottle of Purell hand sanitizer

1/2 bottle of Condition: Partially used (about half full)

Partially used (about half full) Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Handy to keep in the car, bag, or by the door. Photos are available in the listing.

Handy to keep in the car, bag, or by the door. Photos are available in the listing. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Dial Antibacterial soap

Quantity: 2 wrapped bars

Condition: Outer package opened, but each bar is wrapped and sealed

Outer package opened, but each bar is Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Good for stocking the bathroom or guest room. Photos are in the listing.

Good for stocking the bathroom or guest room. Photos are in the listing. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Brand new suet feeder

Condition: New

Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Great for feeding backyard birds; never used. Check the photos for style and size.

Great for feeding backyard birds; never used. Check the photos for style and size. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Irish Spring soap

Quantity: 3 bars

Condition: Sealed in the package

Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Classic bar soap, unopened and ready to use. Photos are in the listing.

Classic bar soap, unopened and ready to use. Photos are in the listing. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Rusk Pro Dry Shampoo

Condition: Full bottle

Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Good for refreshing hair between washes. Check the photos for the exact product.

Good for refreshing hair between washes. Check the photos for the exact product. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Kenra Blow-Dry Spray

Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle

About Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Heat-styling spray with some product left; see photos for bottle size and label.

Heat-styling spray with some product left; see photos for bottle size and label. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: CocoKind Facial Cleansing Oil

Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle , in a glass bottle in the box

About , in a Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Oil cleanser for the face; comes boxed and mostly full. Photos show the packaging.

Oil cleanser for the face; comes boxed and mostly full. Photos show the packaging. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Mad Hippie Cleansing Oil

Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle , in a glass bottle in the box

About , in a Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Another facial cleansing oil option; boxed and mostly full. Check photos for ingredients and size.

Another facial cleansing oil option; boxed and mostly full. Check photos for ingredients and size. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: KT Tape – elastic sports tape for injuries

Quantity: 3 unopened trial packs

Condition: Unopened

Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Details: Good for sports or minor injury support. Photos show the exact trial packs.

Good for sports or minor injury support. Photos show the exact trial packs. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Four Pier 1 Imports counter stools (swivel 360°)

(swivel 360°) Condition: 2 in good condition , 2 peeling from sun exposure; the peeling ones may be good candidates for reupholstery if you have the time

, from sun exposure; the peeling ones may be good candidates for if you have the time Household: Clean, non-smoking

Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Pickup timing: Weekend pick up

Details: Matching set of swivel counter stools. Check the photos to see style, color, and wear on the peeling seats.

Matching set of swivel counter stools. Check the photos to see style, color, and wear on the peeling seats. Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

The poster will to give more people a chance to reply. Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Room & Board platform boards – King size (2-piece set)

Weight: About 36 lbs each

About Condition: Clean , stored in a non-smoking household in a spare bedroom

, stored in a in a spare bedroom Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York

Pickup notes: You’ll need a large vehicle and enough strength to carry each piece up 6 steps and out of the house .

You’ll need a and enough strength to carry each piece . Pickup timing: Weekend pick up

Details: Solid platform boards for a king bed; good if you already have a frame that fits this style. Photos show the boards and how they look.

Solid platform boards for a king bed; good if you already have a frame that fits this style. Photos show the boards and how they look. Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

The poster will to give more people a chance to reply. Source: trashnothing.com

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If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Yorktown Heights, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.