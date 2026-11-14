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🎁 Free Household Finds in Yorktown Heights This Week
Yorktown Heights neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from soaps and hair care to furniture and bird feeders. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Purell hand sanitizer (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: 1/2 bottle of Purell hand sanitizer
- Condition: Partially used (about half full)
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Handy to keep in the car, bag, or by the door. Photos are available in the listing.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Dial Antibacterial soap (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Dial Antibacterial soap
- Quantity: 2 wrapped bars
- Condition: Outer package opened, but each bar is wrapped and sealed
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Good for stocking the bathroom or guest room. Photos are in the listing.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Suet feeder (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Brand new suet feeder
- Condition: New
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Great for feeding backyard birds; never used. Check the photos for style and size.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Irish Spring soap (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Irish Spring soap
- Quantity: 3 bars
- Condition: Sealed in the package
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Classic bar soap, unopened and ready to use. Photos are in the listing.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Rusk Pro Dry Shampoo (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Rusk Pro Dry Shampoo
- Condition: Full bottle
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Good for refreshing hair between washes. Check the photos for the exact product.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Kenra Blow-Dry Spray (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Kenra Blow-Dry Spray
- Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Heat-styling spray with some product left; see photos for bottle size and label.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
CocoKind Cleansing Oil (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: CocoKind Facial Cleansing Oil
- Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle, in a glass bottle in the box
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Oil cleanser for the face; comes boxed and mostly full. Photos show the packaging.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Mad Hippie Cleansing Oil (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Mad Hippie Cleansing Oil
- Condition: About 3/4 of a bottle, in a glass bottle in the box
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Another facial cleansing oil option; boxed and mostly full. Check photos for ingredients and size.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
KT Tape (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: KT Tape – elastic sports tape for injuries
- Quantity: 3 unopened trial packs
- Condition: Unopened
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Details: Good for sports or minor injury support. Photos show the exact trial packs.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Pier 1 counter stools (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Four Pier 1 Imports counter stools (swivel 360°)
- Condition: 2 in good condition, 2 peeling from sun exposure; the peeling ones may be good candidates for reupholstery if you have the time
- Household: Clean, non-smoking
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Pickup timing: Weekend pick up
- Details: Matching set of swivel counter stools. Check the photos to see style, color, and wear on the peeling seats.
- Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Room & Board Platform Boards - King (Yorktown Heights)
- Item: Room & Board platform boards – King size (2-piece set)
- Weight: About 36 lbs each
- Condition: Clean, stored in a non-smoking household in a spare bedroom
- Location: Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, New York
- Pickup notes: You’ll need a large vehicle and enough strength to carry each piece up 6 steps and out of the house.
- Pickup timing: Weekend pick up
- Details: Solid platform boards for a king bed; good if you already have a frame that fits this style. Photos show the boards and how they look.
- Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Yorktown Heights, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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