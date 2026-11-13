📅 Pokemon & Sports Card Show in Yorktown this Saturday

Love trading cards or have a kid who does? Check out the Titan Sports and Pokémon Card Show this Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights

The show will feature about 70 vendor tables with:

Vintage and modern baseball, football, basketball, and hockey cards

Autographs

Pokémon collectibles

Just show up during event hours to browse, trade, or add to your collection.