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Yorktown Heights
📅 Pokemon & Sports Card Show in Yorktown this Saturday
10 days ago
📅 Pokemon & Sports Card Show in Yorktown this Saturday
Love trading cards or have a kid who does? Check out the Titan Sports and Pokémon Card Show this Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights
The show will feature about 70 vendor tables with:
- Vintage and modern baseball, football, basketball, and hockey cards
- Autographs
- Pokémon collectibles
Just show up during event hours to browse, trade, or add to your collection.
More Info: Yorktown Pokemon Card Show Is Saturday | Town of ...
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