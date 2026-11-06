🎓 Yorktown Heights Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Yorktown Heights has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and students. Most of these roles are part-time and flexible, so they can fit around school or another job.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)

Yorktown Heights, NY (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour, about 8–30 hours/week

Work one-on-one with high school students on reading and test prep. No lesson planning, paid training, and flexible hours (afternoons, evenings, weekends) make this great if you already have a Bachelor’s in English/ELA or related field and want steady tutoring work.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)

Yorktown Heights, NY (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$21/hour, about 10–30 hours/week

Help K–8 students build skills in reading, writing, or math with one-on-one and small-group sessions (up to 4 kids). You’ll get paid training, no lesson planning, and a flexible year-round schedule if you have a Bachelor’s degree and enjoy working with children.

Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Children’s Fitness)

(My Gym Children’s Fitness) Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)

Yorktown Heights, NY (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Lead high-energy kids’ fitness classes and host birthday parties on weekends (Fri–Sun). This is a fun, active role with paid training, steady weekend hours, and a playful environment if you love being silly, moving around, and working with families.

Employer: Children's Corner – Yorktown

Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)

Yorktown Heights, NY (in person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Work with children from 6 weeks to 12 years in a daycare setting open Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–6 PM. Multiple shifts and age groups are available, with benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO; lead teachers need an Early Childhood degree/CDA, while assistants can start with a high school diploma.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.