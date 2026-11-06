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🎓 Yorktown Heights Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Yorktown Heights has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and students. Most of these roles are part-time and flexible, so they can fit around school or another job.
English/Reading Tutor – SAT/ACT Exam Prep
- Employer: Huntington Learning Center
- Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$22/hour, about 8–30 hours/week
Work one-on-one with high school students on reading and test prep. No lesson planning, paid training, and flexible hours (afternoons, evenings, weekends) make this great if you already have a Bachelor’s in English/ELA or related field and want steady tutoring work.
Part-Time K–8 Tutor – Reading/Math
- Employer: Huntington Learning Center
- Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$21/hour, about 10–30 hours/week
Help K–8 students build skills in reading, writing, or math with one-on-one and small-group sessions (up to 4 kids). You’ll get paid training, no lesson planning, and a flexible year-round schedule if you have a Bachelor’s degree and enjoy working with children.
Kids Coach & Party Host – My Gym Yorktown Heights
- Employer: Momentum Enterprises (My Gym Children’s Fitness)
- Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19–$21/hour
Lead high-energy kids’ fitness classes and host birthday parties on weekends (Fri–Sun). This is a fun, active role with paid training, steady weekend hours, and a playful environment if you love being silly, moving around, and working with families.
Teacher & Teacher Assistants (Daycare)
- Employer: Children's Corner – Yorktown
- Location: Yorktown Heights, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: From $17/hour
Work with children from 6 weeks to 12 years in a daycare setting open Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–6 PM. Multiple shifts and age groups are available, with benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO; lead teachers need an Early Childhood degree/CDA, while assistants can start with a high school diploma.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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