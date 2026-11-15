Looking for a loyal friend in York, SC? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: 5 years

Gender: Female

Shelter: Richardson Rescue

Phone: (803) 628-5084

Reba is a sweet, loving girl who wants nothing more than to be by her human’s side. She enjoys car rides, peaceful walks, and soaking up the sunshine with her favorite person. At 5 years old, she’s past the puppy chaos and ready to simply share life’s quiet, happy moments.

She’s hoping to find a cozy home to call her own and a family to spend the holidays—and every day—by her side.

👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Shelter: Richardson Rescue

Phone: (803) 628-5084

Banana is a big, gentle girl with an even bigger heart. She loves cuddles and being close to her person. Calm and well-mannered, she already knows sit, shake, and lie down, and she does well on or off leash.

If you want a loyal companion for walks, adventures, or just relaxing at home, Banana could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: LORI

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

LORI is a beautiful white American Staffordshire Terrier waiting at York County Animal Shelter. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.

If you’re considering adding a strong, loyal companion to your family, give the shelter a call to learn more about LORI and see if she’s the right fit for you.

👉 Meet LORI and learn more on adoptapet

If you’re near York, SC, please consider visiting Richardson Rescue or York County Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.