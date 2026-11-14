Looking for a new feline friend in York, SC? These sweet cats at York County Animal Shelter are ready to meet you and hope to find a loving home soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Nolie is a tiny, dainty girl with a “munchkin-sized” body and paws. Staff think she’ll stay a mini kitty for life. She loves being held, getting scratches, and especially forehead kisses. For a young cat, she’s very calm and prefers to curl up in her bed and quietly wait for someone to notice her.

👉 Meet Nolie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Kelly is a young tripod kitten who doesn’t let three legs slow her down. Shelter staff call her their little wild child because she plays hard and has a great time, just like any other kitten. She knows she’s special and uses her big kitten eyes to charm extra treats from everyone.

👉 Meet Kelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 10 months)

Baby (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Hillman is a loving young boy who enjoys climbing cat towers so he can be eye-to-eye with you and give headbutts. He likes being held, doesn’t mind other kitties, and shows affection with gentle purrs and head bonks. He’s looking for a best friend to share his sweet nature with.

👉 Meet Hillman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Zelda is a striking black and white tuxedo girl. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a stable, loving home where she can relax and be herself.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near York, SC, please consider visiting York County Animal Shelter or calling (803) 628-3190 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.