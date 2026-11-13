York’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Cummins Inc. is hiring across different levels. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already leading teams.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: York, SC (Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems facility)

(Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems facility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 100% on-site

Experience: Minimal or no experience required

Entry-level role running machines and production equipment with strong focus on safety, quality, and teamwork. Good fit if you’re reliable, can push/pull 35+ lbs, and want to grow your skills in a stable manufacturing environment.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: York, SC

Type: Internship / Student – School to Work, on-site with flexibility

Target: Current college STEM or related students (preferred)

Great for students who want real-world manufacturing engineering experience. You’ll help with equipment changes, process improvement, data analysis, and documentation while learning how a major plant runs day to day.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: York, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, on-site with flexibility

Pay: Base rate $29.50/hour

Experience: Significant manufacturing experience required

Lead a team on the floor, drive safety, quality, and production targets, and act as a go-to resource for operators. Good move if you’ve got solid shop experience and want to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.