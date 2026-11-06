🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in York, SC

York has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at York County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Pointer mix

Pointer mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Koda is a young Pointer mix pup with a striking black-and-white coat. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn good manners, bond closely with his people, and grow up alongside your family. Pointer mixes are often active and smart, so Koda may be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Andrea is a young American Staffordshire Terrier with a beautiful black-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and time to learn. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who can grow with your family, Andrea could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Andrea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog mix

Carolina Dog mix Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Weight: About 61 lbs

About 61 lbs Fixed: Neutered

Neutered Shelter: York County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 628-3190

Strudel is a 2-year-old Carolina Dog mix who’s as sweet as his name. At about 61 pounds and already neutered, he’s ready to move right into a new home. His shelter friends say:

His affection level is “endless”

His energy is “bounding”

His intelligence is very high

Strudel loves playing fetch, running around with other pups, and soaking up praise for being a good boy. If you’re looking for an active, loving dog who enjoys both playtime and attention, Strudel may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Strudel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call York County Animal Shelter at (803) 628-3190 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.