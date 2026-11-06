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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in York, SC
York has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at York County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.
KODA
- Breed: Pointer mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: York County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 628-3190
Koda is a young Pointer mix pup with a striking black-and-white coat. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn good manners, bond closely with his people, and grow up alongside your family. Pointer mixes are often active and smart, so Koda may be a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANDREA
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: York County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 628-3190
Andrea is a young American Staffordshire Terrier with a beautiful black-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and time to learn. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who can grow with your family, Andrea could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Andrea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STRUDEL
- Breed: Carolina Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Weight: About 61 lbs
- Fixed: Neutered
- Shelter: York County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 628-3190
Strudel is a 2-year-old Carolina Dog mix who’s as sweet as his name. At about 61 pounds and already neutered, he’s ready to move right into a new home. His shelter friends say:
- His affection level is “endless”
- His energy is “bounding”
- His intelligence is very high
Strudel loves playing fetch, running around with other pups, and soaking up praise for being a good boy. If you’re looking for an active, loving dog who enjoys both playtime and attention, Strudel may be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Strudel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call York County Animal Shelter at (803) 628-3190 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.