🏥 York, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Role

Healthcare hiring is steady in York, SC right now, with options from hands-on nursing to therapy and pharmacy support. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MaxAbilities of York County

MaxAbilities of York County Location: York, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, EAP, retirement plan, paid time off

Work with adults with intellectual and physical disabilities in residential settings, handling medical records, coordinating care, and responding to emergencies. Great fit if you have 1+ year of nursing experience and current SC LPN license and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: York, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23.25/hour (depends on experience and location factors)

(depends on experience and location factors) Benefits: Walgreens benefits package (see posting link for details)

Entry point into healthcare with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician. You’ll work in a patient-facing retail pharmacy role, using modern systems, supporting pharmacists, and building customer relationships with flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: York, SC (outpatient orthopedic clinic)

(outpatient orthopedic clinic) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year

Extra Compensation: Clinician bonus plan plus sign-on bonus or relocation assistance or lifetime student loan program (per posting)

Clinician bonus plan plus or lifetime student loan program (per posting) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, short/long-term disability, EAP, complimentary therapy, 401(k) with match, up to 20 PTO days, 6 holidays, 2 CEU days + CEU reimbursement, paid parental leave (after 26 weeks)

Outpatient ortho role with individualized treatment sessions and strong support for growth, mentorship, and advanced training. Ideal if you’re a licensed (or pending) Physical Therapist in SC looking for a higher salary range and a structured path for career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in York tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.