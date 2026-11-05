🛒 York, SC Retail Roundup: Multiple Flexible Customer Service Jobs

York’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring and plenty of flexible shifts. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: York, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Hands-on role helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. Good fit if you like physical work, using equipment, and staying busy while still giving friendly customer service.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: York, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $10.00–$21.72/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Sell phones and wireless plans while helping guests find the right tech. Comes with paid training, 401(k) match, 50% off Verizon service, referral bonuses, and contests, plus clear paths to grow your sales career.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: York, SC

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Front-line customer role helping shoppers with tool rentals and home improvement questions. Offers health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount—nice if you want benefits even in a part-time job.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: York, SC – Liberty Crossing

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00/hour

Help customers with athletic gear and apparel, support daily store tasks, and work in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Great entry-level spot if you’re into sportswear and want to build sales and customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.