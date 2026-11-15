Heavenly Paws Satellite Adoptions has 7 cats ready for adoption at Petsmart York: Oriole and Sox (both 6 months old, playful kittens who must go home with another cat), Pugsley and Wednesday (about 5 months old, bonded siblings who love to play together), Sylvia (about 3 years old, FIV-positive former mama with all teeth removed but now healthy and able to live with other cats), Toffi (about 1 year old, affectionate former mama who likes to follow people and can live with or without other cats), and Fleur (about 1 year old, shy, calm grey-and-white cat who loves gentle pets, treats, and cardboard, and does best in a quiet home without young children). To adopt, complete the online application: https://heavenlypawsshelter.com/cat-adoption/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Heavenly Paws Satellite Adoptions