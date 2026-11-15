York’s plants and warehouses are busy, and several employers are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations as a Sr. Plant Production Supervisor, guiding a frontline team, hitting KPIs, and keeping safety and quality on track. Good fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and enjoy coaching people and driving continuous improvement.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep press equipment running with preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting on light-duty stamping machines. Best for someone with 3–5 years of maintenance/production experience who can read blueprints and schematics and likes solving mechanical problems.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and stack frozen products for customer orders using order sheets or a headset, plus pallet jacks/walkies. You’ll be moving all shift in freezer temps (-20° to 0°), so it’s ideal if you’re used to material handling equipment and like fast-paced, physical work.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload inbound trailers, break down pallets, and move product with a sit-down forklift and pallet jacks. Good match if you have at least a year of forklift experience and want a role that keeps you active while supporting steady product flow.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.