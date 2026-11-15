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🐱 Gentle York Cats Ready for Adoption and a Fresh Start
These York cats have had a rough start, but they’re safe now and hoping for a calm, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these sweet boys could be your new best friend.
Moo-Moo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
- Background: Moo-Moo was sadly left behind at the Super 8 on Beacon Hill Blvd in Fairview Twp. He’s now safe at the shelter and waiting for someone who will never leave him again.
👉 Meet Moo-Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stormy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
- Background: Like Moo-Moo, Stormy was also left behind at the Super 8 on Beacon Hill Blvd in Fairview Twp. He’s looking for a stable, caring home where he can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
- Background: Delta was found in someone’s cellar, clearly in need of help. He had multiple old fractures and was weak in both hind legs. After months of care and recovery, he has regained his strength and mobility and is finally ready for a home. He can be independent and enjoys lounging with some friendly head butts, and he loves food enough to follow a tasty treat anywhere.
👉 Meet Delta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near York, PA, please consider visiting York County SPCA or calling (717) 764-6109 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online also helps them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.