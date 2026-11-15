These York cats have had a rough start, but they’re safe now and hoping for a calm, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, one of these sweet boys could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Background: Moo-Moo was sadly left behind at the Super 8 on Beacon Hill Blvd in Fairview Twp. He’s now safe at the shelter and waiting for someone who will never leave him again.

👉 Meet Moo-Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Background: Like Moo-Moo, Stormy was also left behind at the Super 8 on Beacon Hill Blvd in Fairview Twp. He’s looking for a stable, caring home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Background: Delta was found in someone’s cellar, clearly in need of help. He had multiple old fractures and was weak in both hind legs. After months of care and recovery, he has regained his strength and mobility and is finally ready for a home. He can be independent and enjoys lounging with some friendly head butts, and he loves food enough to follow a tasty treat anywhere.

👉 Meet Delta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near York, PA, please consider visiting York County SPCA or calling (717) 764-6109 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online also helps them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.