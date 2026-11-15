York has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their second chance at love. Each of these pups is at the York County SPCA and hoping to meet their new family soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Weimaraner

Mixed Breed (Large) / Weimaraner Age: Adult

Adult Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA , 3159 Susquehanna Trail N, York, PA 17406 (Kennel #3537)

, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N, York, PA 17406 (Kennel #3537) Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Calzone:

Found as a stray and was nervous at first, but is coming out of his shell.

Becoming a fun, playful boy as he relaxes.

as he relaxes. Can be a bit jumpy when excited.

when excited. Very food-motivated , which should make training easier.

, which should make training easier. Would love an active family to share adventures with.

👉 Meet Calzone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Loki:

Found on Rosepointe Dr, Manchester Township .

. A big Lab mix boy now looking for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier

Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Callie:

Came to the shelter through no fault of her own .

. Described as having an infectious, sweet personality .

. Loves attention and affection from her people.

from her people. Not overly active but does get fun zoomies now and then.

now and then. Happy with the simple things —especially being loved on.

—especially being loved on. Has allergies that require daily medication and a special diet.

👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Adult (almost 6 years old)

Adult (almost 6 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Onyx:

Came to the shelter after his family could no longer care for him.

Has handled the big life change like a champ .

. A happy, positive boy ready for his next chapter.

boy ready for his next chapter. Can get jumpy when excited and loves treats.

and loves treats. Would benefit from a family willing to continue his manners training while giving him lots of love.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Luna:

Came to the shelter through no fault of her own .

. Was nervous at first but now shows a playful, wiggly side.

side. Loves a good butt scratch and hanging out with her favorite people.

and hanging out with her favorite people. Limited background info; can be reactive toward other dogs in the shelter.

in the shelter. Unsure how she would do living with another dog; any home with dogs should plan for careful introductions.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Lil Bit:

Came to the shelter through no fault of her own .

. A sweet, beautiful girl who is very focused on her people.

who is very focused on her people. Even with a big yard to explore, she prefers to stay close to her humans .

. Still building confidence on a leash; staff are helping her learn that walks can be fun.

👉 Meet Lil Bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near York, PA, consider visiting the York County SPCA to meet these wonderful dogs in person, or call (717) 764-6109 to ask about setting up a visit or starting an adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.