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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in York, PA
York has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their second chance at love. Each of these pups is at the York County SPCA and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Calzone
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Weimaraner
- Age: Adult
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N, York, PA 17406 (Kennel #3537)
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Calzone:
- Found as a stray and was nervous at first, but is coming out of his shell.
- Becoming a fun, playful boy as he relaxes.
- Can be a bit jumpy when excited.
- Very food-motivated, which should make training easier.
- Would love an active family to share adventures with.
👉 Meet Calzone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Loki:
- Found on Rosepointe Dr, Manchester Township.
- A big Lab mix boy now looking for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Callie:
- Came to the shelter through no fault of her own.
- Described as having an infectious, sweet personality.
- Loves attention and affection from her people.
- Not overly active but does get fun zoomies now and then.
- Happy with the simple things—especially being loved on.
- Has allergies that require daily medication and a special diet.
👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult (almost 6 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Onyx:
- Came to the shelter after his family could no longer care for him.
- Has handled the big life change like a champ.
- A happy, positive boy ready for his next chapter.
- Can get jumpy when excited and loves treats.
- Would benefit from a family willing to continue his manners training while giving him lots of love.
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Luna:
- Came to the shelter through no fault of her own.
- Was nervous at first but now shows a playful, wiggly side.
- Loves a good butt scratch and hanging out with her favorite people.
- Limited background info; can be reactive toward other dogs in the shelter.
- Unsure how she would do living with another dog; any home with dogs should plan for careful introductions.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lil Bit
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
About Lil Bit:
- Came to the shelter through no fault of her own.
- A sweet, beautiful girl who is very focused on her people.
- Even with a big yard to explore, she prefers to stay close to her humans.
- Still building confidence on a leash; staff are helping her learn that walks can be fun.
👉 Meet Lil Bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near York, PA, consider visiting the York County SPCA to meet these wonderful dogs in person, or call (717) 764-6109 to ask about setting up a visit or starting an adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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