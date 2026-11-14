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💰 York, PA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
York’s finance scene is busy this month, with solid roles from local government, real estate, and a major defense employer. If you’ve got accounting skills, there’s real variety here.
Property Accountant
- Employer: Kinsley Properties
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle full-cycle accounting for a diverse commercial real estate portfolio—from AP and tenant accounting to quarterly financials and CAM reconciliations. Good fit if you like variety, working with multiple entities, and being the go-to accounting contact for your properties.
FINANCIAL COORDINATOR / GRANT SPECIALIST
- Employer: County of York – Conservation District
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of bookkeeping, grants, and admin work for the Conservation District—AP/AR, deposits, grant tracking, audit prep, and board meeting minutes. Great if you like detailed financial work, public service, and supporting environmental programs.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,254 – $127,930 (salary range)
Senior role in General Accounting with a focus on accounts payable, monthly reconciliations, sales & use tax filings, and audit support. Best for someone with strong Excel skills who enjoys problem-solving in a fast-paced, large-company setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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