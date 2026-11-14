York’s finance scene is busy this month, with solid roles from local government, real estate, and a major defense employer. If you’ve got accounting skills, there’s real variety here.

Employer: Kinsley Properties

Kinsley Properties Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle accounting for a diverse commercial real estate portfolio—from AP and tenant accounting to quarterly financials and CAM reconciliations. Good fit if you like variety, working with multiple entities, and being the go-to accounting contact for your properties.

Employer: County of York – Conservation District

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of bookkeeping, grants, and admin work for the Conservation District—AP/AR, deposits, grant tracking, audit prep, and board meeting minutes. Great if you like detailed financial work, public service, and supporting environmental programs.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,254 – $127,930 (salary range)

Senior role in General Accounting with a focus on accounts payable, monthly reconciliations, sales & use tax filings, and audit support. Best for someone with strong Excel skills who enjoys problem-solving in a fast-paced, large-company setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.