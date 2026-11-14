York’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind the elements, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PJ Fitzpatrick

PJ Fitzpatrick Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some weekends/on-call)

(Mon–Fri, some weekends/on-call) Pay: $25–$28/hour + monthly incentive

Why it’s appealing: Entry-level repair role with paid training, clear growth path to Repair Expert, and steady work on roofing, siding, gutters, doors, and windows. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), performance incentives, and a company vehicle you take home.

Employer: GEA Group

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$34.36/hour (base range)

(base range) Why it’s appealing: Advanced welding role on custom and standard heat exchangers, vessels, and compressor packages with a global engineering company. Benefits start day one, with 12 paid holidays, 136 hours of PTO, 7% 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, wellness incentives, and more.

Employer: Kinsley Steel

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$38/hour

Why it’s appealing: Lead field crews on structural steel and ironwork, handling safety, scheduling, and productivity. Good fit if you know rigging, signaling, AISC standards, and can read blueprints, and want to step up into site leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar openings listed right beside it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.