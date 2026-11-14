York’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local home-daily work and regional routes. Here are several standout openings if you like being behind the wheel and staying moving.

Employer: Bergey's

Bergey's Location: York, PA (Bergey’s Truck Center)

(Bergey’s Truck Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned shop since 1924 working on diesel and gas trucks to dealership/factory standards. Offers paid training, PTO, holidays, 401k with profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, tool program, and flexible shifts.

Employer: S&H Express Inc

Location: York, PA

Type: Listed as internship (lease purchase/owner-operator style)

Listed as internship (lease purchase/owner-operator style) Compensation: Average annual gross $130,000–$150,000, 72% of gross revenue, 100% fuel surcharge, detention pay

Lease a 2019 International sleeper for $1 per week, no down payment, short 2‑year lease with no balloon payment. Home weekends and 1–2 times during the week, 100% no-touch freight, regional from the Carolinas to Massachusetts, no NYC or Long Island.

Employer: S&H Express Inc (100% Employee Owned)

(100% Employee Owned) Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Guaranteed $1,500/week minimum, mileage pay up to 86 CPM, sign-on bonus $1,500, safety bonus up to $500/month, $3,000 referral bonus

Home daily and home weekends, running within 250 miles of York with no NYC and 100% no-touch freight. Strong benefits starting after 30 days, ESOP, 401k with match, health/dental/vision, paid orientation, rider program, and newer trucks.

Employer: Kinsley Steel, Inc.

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Deliver structural steel between fabrication shops and job sites, with a focus on safe loading/unloading and DOT compliance. Good fit if you like construction work, problem-solving on the road, and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: York Building Products

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Local driver role hauling aggregate or concrete block with pre-trip inspections and strong safety focus. Requires CDL A or B and Moffett/Princeton experience; offers full benefits, wellness program, and steady local work in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation hiring in York moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.