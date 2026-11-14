York’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles that come with steady hours and room to grow. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, office-based

Pay: $20/hour + $2,000 annual bonus potential, weekly pay

Support a healthcare office with billing, payroll, records, and day-to-day admin work. This one stands out for strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, holidays) and clear growth and training paths if you want a long-term admin career.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for a property management group, handling visitors and a busy multi-line phone system. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like helping people, and can juggle calls and questions in a fast-paced office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more York admin roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.