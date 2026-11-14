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🐶 Gentle York Dogs Ready for Adoption in York, PA
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in York, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them.
YORK-Stray (Male Shih Tzu)
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $285
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
- Notes: This little guy was found on Baltimore Pike and York Rd. (116) in Penn Twp. and is now safe at the shelter, hoping for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet YORK-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layla
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (York, PA)
- Personality from owner: Loyal, loving, and a total cuddle bug — Layla “will steal your heart and kiss you to death,” says her person.
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
YORK-Stray (Female Mixed Breed)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $160
- Shelter: York County SPCA
- Phone: (717) 764-6109
- Notes: This sweet girl was found on N Queen St in York City and is now looking for a safe, stable home where she can settle in for good.
👉 Meet this YORK-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near York, PA, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their links, or telling a friend who might be ready to adopt. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.