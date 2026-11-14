Looking for a new four‑legged friend in York, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Male

Male Age: Adult

Adult Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $285

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Notes: This little guy was found on Baltimore Pike and York Rd. (116) in Penn Twp. and is now safe at the shelter, hoping for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet YORK-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Gender: Female

Female Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (York, PA)

Personality from owner: Loyal, loving, and a total cuddle bug — Layla “will steal your heart and kiss you to death,” says her person.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female

Female Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Notes: This sweet girl was found on N Queen St in York City and is now looking for a safe, stable home where she can settle in for good.

👉 Meet this YORK-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near York, PA, please consider visiting these pups, sharing their links, or telling a friend who might be ready to adopt. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.