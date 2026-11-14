York has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Candy Corn:

Candy Corn is a playful little firecracker who loves to run, chase toys, climb, and squeeze into tiny hiding spots. She purrs a lot and may follow you around to see what you’re doing. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, she enjoys cuddles—especially at bedtime.

👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young adult

Adoptable young adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (York, PA)

About Juno:

Juno was rescued from the streets, where she was cold, hungry, and very pregnant. After raising her kittens and getting healthy, she’s ready for a home of her own. She needs to be an only cat and does best in a quiet home. She’s timid at first, but once she trusts you, she’ll follow you everywhere and rub all over you.

👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Winnie:

Winnie is a smart, happy, playful kitten who loves chasing little balls and keeping herself busy. She settled into her foster home quickly and did well with resident cats and had calm interactions with a big dog. She’s a medium-energy girl who enjoys playtime and then relaxing.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About this cat:

This black-and-white boy was found on State St, Manchester Township and is now safe at the shelter. He’s waiting for either his original family or a new one to give him a fresh start.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

About Gracie:

Gracie is a playful little beauty who loves chasing balls and enjoying all her kitten adventures. She adjusted well in her foster home, played nicely with resident cats, and had calm interactions with a big dog. She can be a bit shy with new people or noises, but with a little time she warms up.

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $60

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (York, PA)

About Zeus:

Zeus is a sweet, curious boy who loves to explore, play, and eat. He’s still very young and enjoys lots of attention from his people.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the York, PA area, please consider visiting York County SPCA or reaching out to the private owners listed to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.