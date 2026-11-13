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West Manchester Township
Trolley Rd to close for sinkhole repair Nov. 16
8 days ago
Trolley Rd in West Manchester Township will close starting November 16 for a sinkhole repair. Drivers should plan for delays and use other routes while work is underway.
This content is adapted from materials provided by West Manchester Township Parks & Recreation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.