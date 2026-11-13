York’s education scene is busy right now, especially for nurses who want to teach and folks who enjoy working with kids in smaller school settings.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach LPN/PN and RN students in the classroom, lab, simulation, and/or clinical sites. This role is ideal if you’re a Registered Nurse with an MSN or higher who wants to move into education and help shape the next generation of nurses.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the faculty role, but open to Registered Nurses with a BSN or higher. You’ll provide instruction and clinical education to LPN/PN and RN students, with a focus on supportive teaching and strong clinical guidance.

Employer: Pyramid Healthcare

Location: York, PA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by location; ask recruiter)

Support classroom instruction for school-aged kids in a behavioral health school setting. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree (or are working toward certification) and want hands-on experience, plus access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.