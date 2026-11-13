York’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Location: York, PA

Type: Internship (CDL A driving role)

Internship (CDL A driving role) Pay: About $1,396/week average, $25/hour, paid weekly

Schedule: Home daily, Sunday–Friday, 4:00 AM–5:00 PM dispatch window

Home-daily Class A route with no-touch, drop-and-hook freight (tires) across the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic, with occasional NYC. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from Day 1, 401(k) match, boot and cell phone allowance, and more. Requires Class A CDL, clean background/MVR, drug test, DOT physical, and recent tractor-trailer experience.

Employer: HireTalent (for a leading traffic control company)

HireTalent (for a leading traffic control company) Location: 1110 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404

Type: 6-month contract, full-time, on-call nights/weekends

Pay: $19.75/hour

Outdoor role setting up cones, signs, and barricades and directing traffic to keep road crews and drivers safe. Training is provided, PPE is supplied, and there’s overtime potential. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean MVR, ability to lift 50 lbs, stand/walk 6–12 hours, pass a drug screen, and be okay working in all weather.

Employer: J.A. Cunningham Equipment

Location: York, PA

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time on posting, but minimum 24 hrs/week )

Part-time (listed as full-time on posting, but ) Pay: Competitive, based on experience (no benefits)

(no benefits) Schedule: No weekends, local routes

Family-owned welding supply company looking for a local CDL driver (CDL B+ with hazmat) to deliver industrial gases and supplies and help with warehouse work. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, local driving only, and don’t need benefits. Must pass a drug screen and have a clean driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.