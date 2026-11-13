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📣 York, PA Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles
York’s sales scene is hot right now, with several roles built for true closers and relationship builders. If you like talking to people and turning leads into real money, these are worth a look.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers & Online Leads
- Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
- Location: York, PA (Remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance-based with bonuses)
You get live, pre-screened purchase leads handed to you—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: if you love closing warm mortgage leads and want strong support plus a big product lineup and no income caps, this is built for you.
Account Manager – Life & Health Benefits
- Employer: The Glatfelter Agency (Glatfelter Insurance Group)
- Location: York, PA – Leader Heights office (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Employee Benefits team with life and health insurance clients, handling renewals, enrollments, claims issues, and carrier paperwork. This is a good fit if you’re organized, like helping clients, and want stability, strong benefits, and growth at a long-standing Best Place to Work in PA.
Acquisitions Specialist (High-Ticket Sales) – Real Estate
- Employer: Howard Home Buyers
- Location: York, PA (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $96,000 – $250,000 per year (performance-based)
Close high-ticket real estate deals from serious inbound and outbound leads—no hunting, just converting. If you’re competitive, coachable, and can handle 150+ calls/day with strong follow-up, this role offers big earning potential plus training, scripts, and a clear path to leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.