York’s sales scene is hot right now, with several roles built for true closers and relationship builders. If you like talking to people and turning leads into real money, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: York, PA (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based with bonuses)

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads handed to you—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: if you love closing warm mortgage leads and want strong support plus a big product lineup and no income caps, this is built for you.

Employer: The Glatfelter Agency (Glatfelter Insurance Group)

(Glatfelter Insurance Group) Location: York, PA – Leader Heights office (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Employee Benefits team with life and health insurance clients, handling renewals, enrollments, claims issues, and carrier paperwork. This is a good fit if you’re organized, like helping clients, and want stability, strong benefits, and growth at a long-standing Best Place to Work in PA.

Employer: Howard Home Buyers

Location: York, PA (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $96,000 – $250,000 per year (performance-based)

Close high-ticket real estate deals from serious inbound and outbound leads—no hunting, just converting. If you’re competitive, coachable, and can handle 150+ calls/day with strong follow-up, this role offers big earning potential plus training, scripts, and a clear path to leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.