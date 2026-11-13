York’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially with county roles and a few solid private employers. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: County of York

County of York Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports Judges in Juvenile Court by preparing and managing confidential court files and documents. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, professional, and want deep training in court procedures.

Employer: County of York

County of York Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle purchasing, inventory, and admin support for the prison’s physical plant. Ideal if you’re organized, good with vendors and numbers, and comfortable working independently in a secure environment.

Employer: County of York

County of York Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Complex clerical work tied to property tax records, payments, and tax sales. Great for someone with strong Excel skills and prior office experience who likes numbers, accuracy, and steady public contact.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: York, PA (hybrid; also options in MI/AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,033 – $70,454/year

Support the Contracts team with scheduling, data entry, reports, and SharePoint updates across multiple sites. Good match if you’re Excel‑savvy, like coordinating meetings, and want strong benefits at a large defense company.

Employer: Inizio Ignite / Research Partnership

Location: York, PA (hybrid, 1–2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000/year

Coordinate interviews, schedules, and project admin for healthcare market research projects. Great if you’re a strong scheduler who enjoys client contact, virtual meeting coordination, and working across multiple projects at once.

Employer: Elite Property Management

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑desk role as the main voice and face of several real estate and construction divisions. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who are comfortable with a busy phone, walk‑ins, and light admin work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.