🍽️ York, PA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

York’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from downtown restaurants to senior care communities. Here are several solid roles if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Tutoni’s

Tutoni’s Location: Downtown York, PA

Type: Other (in-person, restaurant kitchen)

Other (in-person, restaurant kitchen) Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Upscale, farm-to-table Italian spot known for handmade pasta and seasonal menus. You’ll work the line, handle prep, and keep a clean, organized station in a busy, quality-focused kitchen. Evening and weekend availability plus 2+ years full-service experience preferred.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: York, PA (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals to residents in a long-term care setting, keep kitchen and dining areas clean, and follow food safety rules. Offers free telemedicine, prescription discount program, employee assistance programs, and hands-on training for people who want to grow in healthcare food service.

Employer: PS Salon & Spa

Location: York, PA (inside senior living communities)

(inside senior living communities) Type: Part-time (about 2 days/week, Wed & Thurs 9–3 preferred)

Pay: 50% commission per service + tips (W-2 employee)

Provide salon services to seniors in a relaxed, daytime-only setting—no evenings or weekends. You get a built-in clientele, products provided, paid training, and access to part of your paycheck before payday, ideal if you want flexible hours and meaningful client relationships.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.