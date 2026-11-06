🤝 York, PA Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings

York’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several front-line and leadership roles open in community and social services. If you like helping people every day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (York Comprehensive Treatment Center)

Comprehensive Treatment Centers (York Comprehensive Treatment Center) Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/wk)

Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:00 AM–1:30 PM, occasional Saturdays & holidays 6:30 AM–9:30 AM

Work in an outpatient opioid treatment program, providing individual and group counseling for people in recovery. Early hours mean afternoons free, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, free clinical supervision, and CEUs. HRSA student loan forgiveness may be possible depending on site eligibility.

Employer: Community Services Group (CSG)

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $20.00/hr, with $1/hr shift differential for awake overnights (10 PM–6 AM) & weekends (Fri 5 PM–Sun 10 PM)

Lead the daily operations of community homes and services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise direct support staff, help with scheduling, budgets, and on-call, and still stay hands-on with care. Comes with paid 2-week orientation, extensive training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and flexible pay options.

Employer: Cardinal Senior Living (Autumn House West)

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Design and run social, recreational, and wellness programs for senior residents. This role is great if you’re creative and organized—planning calendars, events, and volunteers to keep residents active and engaged. Requires prior experience in activity planning or program coordination; experience with older adults and activity director/therapeutic recreation certification is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.