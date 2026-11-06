🚚 York, PA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

York’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on inventory work to senior operations leadership. Here are several supply chain roles hiring in York, PA that are worth a look.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day distribution center operations across warehouse and office settings, from performance and safety to staffing for peak seasons. This is a senior role for someone with 7–10 years in distribution/logistics who wants to drive process improvements and support a large grocery supply chain.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,016 – $96,026/year

Support the cycle count program at a major defense manufacturer by entering counts, updating reports, auditing re-counts, and helping fix inventory discrepancies. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing/warehouse work, like data and details, and want strong benefits and growth in a large organization.

Employer: Klöckner & Co SE

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time (type not specified)

Salary: Not listed

Own the materials management and inventory control system for a metals-focused facility, reporting to the Regional General Manager. You’ll review system reports, guide ordering vs. liquidation, support physical inventories, and help sales with inventory info—ideal if you have 2+ years in a metals or industrial environment and strong computer skills.

Employer: Not listed (manufacturer of hydroelectric components)

Location: York, PA (onsite)

Type: Direct hire, full-time

Salary: $90,000/year

Take the lead on sourcing fabricated and machined parts for large hydroelectric projects, from mapping suppliers to running RFQs and negotiating cost, quality, and delivery. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 1–5 years in purchasing or supply chain who wants a strategic, high-impact role with some travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Keep your resume handy and apply while these roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.