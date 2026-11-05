📋 York, PA Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Openings

York’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working steady daytime hours, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm; no weekends, holidays, or call )

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm; ) Salary: Not listed

Handle referrals, insurance verification, and authorizations for patients going to specialists. Good fit if you have 1+ year of medical insurance or referral experience and want strong benefits like health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and education assistance with a large local health system.

Employer: White Rose Family Dental LLC

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour

Welcome patients, answer phones, schedule visits, and help with insurance and billing at a local dental office. Great if you have customer service or front desk experience, solid computer skills, and want 401(k) with employer match.

Employer: Cancer Care Associates of York

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, weekdays only ( no weekends, evenings, or holidays )

( ) Salary: Not listed

Split your time between front desk check-in and back-office clerical work in an oncology practice. Offers competitive pay, generous PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, medical/dental/vision, and a steady daytime schedule—ideal if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable in a fast-paced medical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.