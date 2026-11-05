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🏗️ York, PA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings & $88K+ Pay
York’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in manufacturing, controls, and civil land development. If you like solving real-world problems and seeing your work built, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,189 – $149,922
Spend up to 90% of your time on the shop floor, fixing manufacturing issues and improving processes for major defense products. This role fits someone with a mechanical/manufacturing background, CAD skills, and lean/Six Sigma experience who wants strong pay and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).
Controls Engineer - York, PA
- Employer: ENGEL North America
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Program and debug industrial robots and custom automation for a global plastics machinery leader. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in robotics/automation, PLC programming (Siemens, Beckhoff, Allen-Bradley, etc.), and want day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, 3+ weeks PTO, and light travel (5–15%).
Controls Systems Engineer
- Employer: Intertek Building & Construction
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and program control systems for testing equipment that support labs across Intertek’s network. Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule, ideal for someone with PLC programming, AutoCAD electrical drawings, and interest in testing/quality work, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Civil Engineer – Land Development
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local firm)
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, not listed
Work on residential, commercial, and mixed-use land development from planning through final design using AutoCAD Civil 3D. Good match if you have 2+ years in civil site design, enjoy grading, drainage, and stormwater work, and want room to grow with mentorship, bonuses, 401(k) match, and full benefits.
If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose the chance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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