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💻 York, PA IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech Roles Across Skill Levels
York’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like networks, systems, or digital tools. Here are a few IT roles worth a look this week.
Senior IT Systems Administrator
- Employer: Hood Container Corporation
- Location: York, PA (supports sites in PA, NJ, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on senior role keeping plants, networks, and end-user systems running smoothly. You’ll guide other system admins, handle Tier 2 support, work with ERP/manufacturing systems, and join an on-call rotation.
Technology Solutions Specialist
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like tech plus communications and campaigns. You’ll manage CRMs, email, analytics, and web tools, keep data clean, and help consultants fix issues and improve performance.
Network Support Technician (Wireless / Cisco)
- Employer: Sharp Brains
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Project-based, onsite role for someone with 1–3 years of networking experience. You’ll install and troubleshoot Cisco wireless controllers and APs, work with VLANs, DHCP, and security (WPA2/WPA3, 802.1X), and coordinate with remote engineers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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