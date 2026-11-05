💻 York, PA IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech Roles Across Skill Levels

York’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like networks, systems, or digital tools. Here are a few IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Hood Container Corporation

Hood Container Corporation Location: York, PA (supports sites in PA, NJ, VA )

(supports sites in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role keeping plants, networks, and end-user systems running smoothly. You’ll guide other system admins, handle Tier 2 support, work with ERP/manufacturing systems, and join an on-call rotation.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like tech plus communications and campaigns. You’ll manage CRMs, email, analytics, and web tools, keep data clean, and help consultants fix issues and improve performance.

Employer: Sharp Brains

Location: York, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Project-based, onsite role for someone with 1–3 years of networking experience. You’ll install and troubleshoot Cisco wireless controllers and APs, work with VLANs, DHCP, and security (WPA2/WPA3, 802.1X), and coordinate with remote engineers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.