🚚 York, PA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

York’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, delivery, and warehouse roles all hiring. If you like staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADONIJAH, LLC

ADONIJAH, LLC Location: York, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: 1099 / Contractor (OTHER)

Pay: $125–$130 per day (+ $20 fuel if you use your own car; company car may be provided)

(+ if you use your own car; may be provided) Why it’s interesting: Flexible courier work moving items between warehouses and customers. You’ll drive a van, box truck, or your own vehicle, use a mobile device for routes, and get steady Sunday work plus backup shifts.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: York, PA (dock environment)

(dock environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.41 per hour

Shift: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM (1400–2200)

Why it’s interesting: Higher hourly pay for hands-on dock work using forklifts, pallet jacks, and other equipment. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, physical job and want a big-name employer on your resume.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.25 per hour (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Perks: Free BJ’s memberships, paid time off , 401(k) with match , health, dental, vision (role-dependent), employee stock purchase plan

Free BJ’s memberships, , , health, dental, vision (role-dependent), employee stock purchase plan Why it’s interesting: You’ll pick and pack online orders, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the omni (BOPIC/curbside/ship-from-club) area organized. Great if you want steady hours, benefits, and like staying on your feet.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.