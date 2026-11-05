🏭 York, PA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

York’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for both entry-level and experienced trades. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $22.61 – $24.62/hour + benefits

You’ll assist machine operators making sheet metal parts for commercial HVAC equipment—lifting, labeling, moving parts, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re okay with a loud factory, can be on your feet, and want a solid wage without needing a diploma.

Employer: United CoolAir

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 5:00 am–3:30 pm (OT as needed)

You’ll braze and assemble components for commercial HVAC units, using hand and power tools and following drawings and schematics. Great for someone with manufacturing experience who likes detailed, hands-on work and a four-day workweek.

Employer: Matthews International

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

You’ll help set up, calibrate, and run production machines, then inspect parts with measuring tools and fix minor issues. Good step if you’ve done factory work before and want to build stronger machine-operation skills.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Location: 15 Lightner Road, York, PA 17404

Type: Full-time, 12-hour D night shift, mandatory OT possible

You’ll run blow-mold/PET/injection molding machines, do quality checks on bottles, handle minor repairs, and keep detailed production records. Best for someone comfortable with loud, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) and who wants steady hours plus overtime.

Employer: Qualdoc

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time, Direct hire, 2nd shift

Pay: From $39/hour (+ $3/hour 2nd-shift differential; more with experience)

Lead welders and fitters in a structural steel shop, manage schedules, quality, and safety, and coordinate with other departments. Strong match if you have real steel-fab experience and have already supervised crews.

Employer: The Hillman Group – Campbell Chain

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

You’ll be the senior machinist/maintenance tech, machining and rebuilding parts, running manual and CNC equipment, and leading complex repair projects. Ideal for someone with 5+ years machinist or industrial maintenance experience who wants challenging work and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.