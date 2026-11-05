🏥 York, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

York’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hospital tech work, home health, or behavioral health. Here are a few strong roles hiring now in York, PA.

Employer: Optum (Memorial White Rose Home Health, part of LHC Group )

Optum (Memorial White Rose Home Health, part of ) Location: York, PA (home health, travel to patient homes)

(home health, travel to patient homes) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,528 – $80,292 annual total cash target pay

(plus $25.73 – $38.60 hourly and $30.88 – $46.32 per visit point, depending on work performed)

Help patients regain independence in their own homes by following treatment plans set by an OT, documenting progress, and teaching families how to support care. This role offers a clear pay structure, mileage-based field work, and access to a large-company benefits package, recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contributions.

Employer: UPMC

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with weekend/holiday/travel/on-call rotation

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri with weekend/holiday/travel/on-call rotation Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus & Perks: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to $9,000 student loan repayment, up to $6,000/year tuition reimbursement, $2.55/hr shift differential, career ladder with 3–5% raises for added modalities

Work with a tight-knit imaging team to produce diagnostic images in a fast-paced setting. This is a strong pick if you want growth: there’s a structured career ladder, support for extra certifications, and multiple education and loan repayment programs.

Employer: White Deer Run Treatment Network – Mt. Zion York Residential Recovery

Location: York, PA (inpatient addiction treatment for adult men)

(inpatient addiction treatment for adult men) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 11:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. , rotating weekends

, rotating weekends Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care in a 50-bed residential detox and rehab setting focused on substance use and mental health. This is a good fit if you’re passionate about behavioral health and want steady night-shift hours while working with a multidisciplinary team using CBT, MET, and DBT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; healthcare jobs in York tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.