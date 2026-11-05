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🏥 York, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
York’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hospital tech work, home health, or behavioral health. Here are a few strong roles hiring now in York, PA.
Home Health Occupational Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Optum (Memorial White Rose Home Health, part of LHC Group)
- Location: York, PA (home health, travel to patient homes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,528 – $80,292 annual total cash target pay
(plus $25.73 – $38.60 hourly and $30.88 – $46.32 per visit point, depending on work performed)
Help patients regain independence in their own homes by following treatment plans set by an OT, documenting progress, and teaching families how to support care. This role offers a clear pay structure, mileage-based field work, and access to a large-company benefits package, recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contributions.
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: York, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with weekend/holiday/travel/on-call rotation
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus & Perks: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to $9,000 student loan repayment, up to $6,000/year tuition reimbursement, $2.55/hr shift differential, career ladder with 3–5% raises for added modalities
Work with a tight-knit imaging team to produce diagnostic images in a fast-paced setting. This is a strong pick if you want growth: there’s a structured career ladder, support for extra certifications, and multiple education and loan repayment programs.
LPN – Nights, 8-Hour Shifts
- Employer: White Deer Run Treatment Network – Mt. Zion York Residential Recovery
- Location: York, PA (inpatient addiction treatment for adult men)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 11:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., rotating weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on nursing care in a 50-bed residential detox and rehab setting focused on substance use and mental health. This is a good fit if you’re passionate about behavioral health and want steady night-shift hours while working with a multidisciplinary team using CBT, MET, and DBT.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; healthcare jobs in York tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.