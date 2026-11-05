🍽️ York, PA Food & Hospitality: Multiple Manager & Kitchen Roles

York’s food scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are looking for steady, reliable people. If you like fast kitchens, friendly guests, and decent perks, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

McDonald’s (independent franchise) Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy McDonald’s with 4 ten-hour shifts and three days off every week. Role includes leading a department (guest service, kitchen, or people), with medical (75% paid), 401(k) match up to 4%, monthly bonuses, PTO after 30 days, free meals on shift, and same-day pay. Restaurant management experience is required.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead a small team in a dessert-focused bakery, keeping guests happy and the shop running smoothly. Perks include bonus potential, flexible schedule, employee discounts, free snacks, uniforms, and room to grow if you have 1–3 years of food/retail leadership.

Employer: Heritage Hills Hotel

Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time (35–40 hours/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Oversee daily kitchen operations at a hotel restaurant, from food prep and cooking to inventory, staffing, and food safety. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and employee discounts, and they welcome people with a criminal record to apply.

Employer: Heritage Hills Hotel

Location: York, PA 17402

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Morning line cook role focused on breakfast and high-volume service, with steady 8–10 hour shifts. You’ll handle station setup, cooking, plating, and kitchen cleanliness, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts; 1+ year line cook experience is required, and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged.

Employer: Maple Donuts

Location: York, PA

Type: In-person, 2nd shift

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Hands-on role finishing donuts, helping customers, and keeping the shop clean on second shift. Offers 401(k), health and dental, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, and advancement opportunities; must be 18+, able to work weekends, and pass background and drug screening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in York.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.