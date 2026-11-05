👔 York, PA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

York’s leadership job market is busy right now, with banks, biotech, and engineering firms all hiring. If you’ve got management experience and want to stay (or land) in York, PA, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Orrstown Bank

Orrstown Bank Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more bank branches, manage staff, and grow deposits and loans while serving local customers. This role is a fit if you have 4+ years in banking/financial services, strong sales and people skills, and want a leadership spot with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: PSC Biotech® Corporation

Location: York, PA (hybrid, heavy on-site first year + global travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $350,000 base + commission/incentive pay

Senior executive role owning global P&L, strategy, and delivery for PSC’s professional services and software business in the life sciences space. Ideal for someone with 12–15+ years leading global service organizations in regulated industries, strong contract and financial skills, and comfort with frequent international travel.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage civil/site land development projects, from site layout and grading to stormwater, utilities, and permits at local, state, and federal levels. Best for candidates with a BS in Civil Engineering or Landscape Architecture, 5+ years’ experience, PA PE or RLA (or on the path), and solid AutoCAD Civil 3D skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move in York.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.