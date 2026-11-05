🐶 Gentle York Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

York has some very special dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs in York, PA would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $285

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

This tiny girl is a young Chihuahua mix who came in as a stray and is now looking for a safe, loving home. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of gentle guidance as she grows.

If you’re hoping for a small companion to grow up by your side, this little one could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet YORK-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black / Brown / Chocolate

Black / Brown / Chocolate Adoption Fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Lil Bit came to the shelter through no fault of her own and is ready to leave kennel life behind. She is described as a sweet, beautiful girl who is very focused on her people. Even with a big yard to explore, Lil Bit prefers to stay close, soaking up the comfort of having her favorite humans nearby.

She is still building her confidence on a leash, and the staff is helping her learn that walks can be fun. A patient adopter who can continue her leash training and offer reassurance will help her shine.

👉 Meet Lil bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption Fee: $160

Shelter: York County SPCA

Phone: (717) 764-6109

Cera also came to the shelter through no fault of her own and is hoping for a fresh start. The loud, busy shelter can be overwhelming for her, so she often looks to her human friends for comfort and reassurance.

She is an affectionate girl who loves being close to people she trusts. The shelter believes that in a patient, understanding home, Cera will be able to decompress, feel safe, and slowly let her guard down.

👉 Meet Cera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near York, PA, please consider visiting York County SPCA or calling (717) 764-6109 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.