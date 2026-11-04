🚔 York, PA Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

York’s safety and transportation scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps people safe and moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: York, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,616 – $70,616 per year

Lead day-to-day security operations, manage a team of officers, and be the main contact for clients. This role is great if you have security or operations leadership experience and want clear growth, strong benefits, and work that directly protects people and property.

Employer: Krapf Group

Location: York, PA

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate school bus and trip schedules from start to finish, handle radio calls, and support drivers and schools. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, comfortable with computers, and open to getting a CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements within 6 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.