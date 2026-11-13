🚧 Please don’t move road barricades in York County

The York County Roads Department has recently closed some stretches of minimum maintenance roads because of a damaged culvert, a very large fallen tree, and other safety issues.

Barriers were put up to keep vehicles off these unsafe sections and to prevent further damage. However, some people have been moving the barricades and driving through anyway.

County officials remind everyone:

Do not move signs or barricades or drive on closed roads – it’s illegal , and if you do, you’re liable for whatever happens .

or drive on – it’s , and if you do, . Nearby landowners already have access to their properties without moving the barricades.

Road crews are also shredding ditches along main roads and bus routes. By state law, ditch maintenance is the landowners’ responsibility, but the county is helping along key routes since they’ll be out removing snow this winter.

If you see a road closed sign or barricade in York County, please leave it in place and choose another route.