🏭 York, NE Manufacturing: Multiple Collins Aerospace Openings

York’s plant scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work, steady shifts, and building real parts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (an RTX business)

Collins Aerospace (an business) Location: York, NE – 2800 Division Ave, Plant 52

Type: Full-time, onsite, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11:00 pm–7:00 am)

Extras: $3,500 sign-on bonus for external candidates, training on 1st shift (~90 days)

Run surface grinders and mills, read blueprints, and keep tight tolerances on aerospace parts. Good fit if you have at least 2 years’ machining experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help) plus night-shift hours.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: York, NE – 2800 Division Ave, Plant 52

Type: Full-time, onsite, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11:00 pm–7:00 am)

Operate annealing furnaces and degreasers, clean and rack components, and prepare parts for shipment. Great entry into aerospace heat treat if you have a high school diploma, basic math/computer skills, and are comfortable working around oils, coolants, and chemical vapors.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: York, NE – 2800 Division Ave, Plant 52

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm)

Extras: $3,500 sign-on bonus for external candidates, training on 1st shift (~90 days)

Set up and run CNC equipment, surface grinders, and mills while holding close tolerances on aircraft components. Ideal if you’ve got 2+ years of machining, can read blueprints and GD&T, and want steady afternoons/evenings with a big-company benefits package.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: York, NE – 2800 Division Ave, Plant 52

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:00 pm)

Extras: $2,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants

Use hand tools to deburr parts, run laser marking machines, and assemble components to print. Good match if you have a high school diploma, like detailed hands-on work, and want to build skills in inspection and GD&T while earning solid benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.