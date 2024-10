Dallastown Area Intermediate School students plant a 'Moon Tree' that traveled into space

One-by-one, students at Dallastown Area Intermediate School took turns shoveling dirt around a newly planted "Moon Tree" that is intended to inspire reaching for the stars .

Seeds of a variety of trees, including the sweetgum planted at the intermediate school, flew around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis I program in 2022, according to the space agency's website.

Schools and community organizations were invited to apply for a seedling grown from the seeds. Teacher Janis Mars, who follows NASA, submitted the application in August 2023. Her students studied the Artemis mission, watching its launch and return.

When the "Moon Tree" arrived on Thursday, some of the leaves fell off as it was unboxed. The students gasped, and Mars reassured them that it was OK. The pupils asked if they could have a leaf, and "you saw them walking out to the bus like they had gold in their hand," she said.

The school district held a tree planting and dedication on the grounds of the intermediate school on Friday morning. The "Moon Tree," which is expected to grow 50-feet to 150-feet tall, will be visible to passersby on the Susquehanna Trail.

"What an honor it is for our school to receive this special tree, a symbol of exploration and the boundless potential within all of us," Principal Gary Thrush said. "As principal, I am thrilled to see how this 'Moon Tree' will inspire our students, not just today, but for generations to come."

After the official remarks, the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students took turns scooping a shovel of dirt and placing it around the tree. One pupil was dressed like an astronaut.

Mars, who teaches the gifted and talented program and accelerated math, said one of the students created a chart and plans to measure the height of the tree and the size of the leaves weekly to see how much it has grown. The pupil is curious about the data. That's why it is a reflection of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

This marks the second time in half a century that "Moon Trees" have been planted across the country.

NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa, the command module pilot for the Apollo 14 mission and a former U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Services smoke jumper, took tree seeds into orbit, according to the space agency's website. Many of the "Moon Trees" from that mission were distributed as part of the nation's bicentennial event.

The sweetgum tree planted at the intermediate school will shed spiky seed pods, and once they drop, Mars said they will try to grow some of them. She also hopes to give some to the students.

Many of the speakers, including Supt. Joshua Doll, reflected on the meaning the "Moon Tree" has for the district and the community.

"... it reminds us, just like a sapling, we, too, can reach any goals and continue to inspire and create opportunities for all of us," Doll said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Dallastown Area Intermediate School students plant a 'Moon Tree' that traveled into space