    • York Daily Record

    What are Pa. poll watchers allowed and not allowed to do?

    By Bethany Rodgers, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Candidates and political parties can station poll watchers in each polling place to observe the activity throughout the day and examine lists of voters. They are barred from any electioneering inside the polling place, meaning they can’t hand out campaign flyers or pamphlets or encourage people to vote for their preferred candidate.

    They’re not permitted to question voters, photograph or record them or demand documentation, according to the state department .

    Voter guide: Meet the candidates in key races in Pennsylvania

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eISEM_0wO2GvWt00

    Poll watchers are able to challenge a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot, but only on the limited grounds of identity or residency inside the district.

    Those challenges have to be lodged directly with the judge of elections at the polling place and must be made in good faith, Boockvar said. For instance, a poll watcher could challenge someone’s eligibility if he or she knew for a fact the individual had moved out of the neighborhood or was impersonating another voter, according to Boockvar.

    But the state prohibits poll watchers from submitting challenges simply based on a voter’s ethnicity, language or national origin or other characteristics.

    If someone challenges your right to vote, you can still cast a provisional ballot . You could also choose to vote normally by signing an affidavit and bringing forward a witness — who’s also a registered voter in your precinct — to vouch for you.

    Are people allowed to carry guns at the polls in Pennsylvania?

    Yes, Pennsylvania generally allows lawful gun owners to bring firearms into polling places.

    But there’s a qualification: The law bars firearms inside schools and courthouses, sites that often host polling locations. Even there, lawyers say there are legal defenses against bringing a weapon into a school in certain cases.

    The Keystone State’s laws also restrict police officers from standing within 100 feet of a voting site unless they’re personally casting a ballot or election workers have called them for help.

    More: Erie County sets rules for guns at polling places on Tuesday amid intimidation concerns

    Rep. Tim Brennan, a Bucks County Democrat, has sponsored state-level legislation to keep guns away from polling places entirely.

    Brennan said he owns a gun and tried to consider people who carry firearms when drafting the bill. The legislation would allow these voters to leave their gun inside a car when heading into the polling place. However, after seeing the “wall of threats” leveled against election workers in 2020, he’s convinced firearms don’t belong inside the polls themselves.

    “There’s just no rationale except intimidation to be bringing your gun into an American polling place,” Brennan said.

    Bethany Rodgers is a USA TODAY Network Pennsylvania capital bureau investigative journalist.

    This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: What are Pa. poll watchers allowed and not allowed to do?

    Ricky G Ayers Sr.
    2d ago
    The biggest issue is PA has 67 counties Republicans can’t understand how they can win in 60 counties and still lose the election. Where is most of the population, in the other 7 counties
