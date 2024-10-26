Penn State football loses another running back. See who's 'out' vs. Wisconsin

The Penn State football running back situation is starting to become precarious.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who already have working without injured top backup Cam Wallace, also will now miss his replacement, true freshman Quinton Martin, for tonight's rocky road test at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.

Wallace and Martin, who back up co-starters Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, were listed as "out" on this evening's weekly pregame Big Ten availability report. Plus, Singleton's health may still be in question. Though not listed on the report he did miss the UCLA game with an undisclosed injury and was held to 26 yards on 10 carries two weeks ago at USC.

Next-in-line for the Lions at running back? Probably true freshman Corey Smith, who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has not carried the ball yet this season.

Martin was the only significant new addition to Penn State's injury report. Though he has only eight rushes for 25 yards so far, he is considered a potential star-to-be.

The Lions will continue to miss a few key parts who are out with long-term injuries, including All-America candidate safety KJ Winston and backup tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

PSU also will miss junior receiver and punt returner Kaden Saunders, who's out for his third straight game with an unspecified injury. Penn State should, once again, with backup cornerback Zion Tracy returning punts.

PSU news: Two former Penn State football players face felony rape, other charges

Big-game details set: Penn State football's biggest day of 2024? Game time, TV set for showdown vs Ohio Sate

The Badgers (5-2, 3-1) have won three-straight behind a couple of stellar injury-replacements − quarterback Braedyn Locke and running back Tawee Walker.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football loses another running back. See who's 'out' vs. Wisconsin