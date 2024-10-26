Two YAIAA schools defy odds by meeting in District 3 openers in three sports

There was a small stream of cars that left Red Lion High School Wednesday night and headed the six miles to Dallastown HS.

The occupants were on their way to the field hockey nightcap of the Dallastown vs. Central York twin bill that started with a girls volleyball match.

On Tuesday night, the two schools met in a girls soccer game.

This wouldn’t be unusual if it were still the regular season because the two schools are always in the same division and play each other. But this was the first round of the District 3 postseason.

And the likelihood that the schools would meet in the first round of three sports is low. We’re talking “the chances are better you can win a free ticket in the Pa. lottery” low.

Polls are open! Vote for your favorite GameTimePA student section

Follow YAIAA teams in the District 3 playoffs: Field hockey | Volleyball | Boys and girls soccer

What makes this feat so rare is that power rankings are used to determine the seeds for each sports’ bracket. And even though each bracket was based on 16 teams, there are a different number of teams in the rankings for each sport.

There were 28 teams ranked in the Class 3A field hockey tournament, which takes 14 teams. The top two seeds are given byes in the first round. Dallastown was the No. 7 seed and Central York was the No. 10 seed.

In soccer, there were 33 teams in Class 4A. Central York was the third seed and Dallastown came in at No. 14.

In volleyball, there were 39 teams in Class 4A. Dallastown was No. 5 and Central York was No. 12.

So that means the stars aligned to give Dallastown three different seeds and Central York the exact corresponding seeds so the rivals met in the first round.

As a bonus, only the winners advanced to the quarterfinals and the losers are finished for the year.

That means Central York’s soccer and field hockey teams and Dallastown’s volleyball team are moving on.

The teams were scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods before the Panthers eliminated the Wildcats 3-2 in penalty kicks in Tuesday night’s soccer game.

“It was brought up in practice last night because we watched the boys play their first district game in soccer, and then the girls won last night against Dallastown,” field hockey player Ryan Engleman said Wednesday. “It’s like a coincidence.”

“That we’re all playing Dallastown,” Jennah Hershberger said, “in the same round of districts.”

Dallastown swept Central York in volleyball an hour before Engleman passed the ball to Lily Barnes for the game-winner in field hockey.

Players from both sports said it helped playing a team they know so well because it helped them prepare.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Two YAIAA schools defy odds by meeting in District 3 openers in three sports