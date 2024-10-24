Will Penn State football create enough 'havoc' at Wisconsin? 4 keys to victory

Penn State football is quite suddenly becoming one of the most unpredictable teams to deal with in the best of ways.

On offense, new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has gone about attacking opponents in various methods, from a bludgeoning run game (Illinois) to a throw-at-will pass game (USC) to an ever-changing combination of the two − all of it dressed up with a kaleidoscope of shifts, motions and position versatility rarely seen in Beaver Stadium.

On defense, the Nittany Lions ' top safety (Jaylen Reed) is often best in a linebacker role and their top linebacker from a year ago (Abdul Carter) is best at lining up pretty much anywhere, at any time.

The Lions' elite versatility and ability to morph and adjust on the fly may be the best thing going for them heading into Saturday night's exquisite challenge at revving Wisconsin.

Here are four keys in No. 3 Penn State's path to victory, to keeping the Lions undefeated and driving toward the College Football Playoffs:

Penn State football defense: Slow down Tawee Walker, rejuvenated run game

The Badgers ' current win streak is linked to the takeoff of tailback Tawee Walker. He's averaging 139.3 yards per game and 6.3 per carry over these last three weeks, since becoming the starter.

Slowing him, as soon as possible, will change the Badgers' game plan and make them vulnerable.

The Lions must make them unbalanced, which they surprisingly struggled to do for much of the overtime victory at USC two weeks ago. They were gashed on the ground far more than expected that day. (The Lions are yielding 95 rushing yards per game this season, about 20 more than their No. 1 ranking a year ago.)

So the first key Saturday will be how well the Lions' deep defensive tackle group, as well as Reed and their linebackers, fare against Walker and company.

Which leads to the next pathway ...

Penn State football defense: Unlock the pass rush terror

The Penn State defense is typically one of the nation's best at bringing down quarterbacks.

This season, so far, they are a pedestrian 47th, averaging just over two sacks per game.

However, there have been recent glimmers. Carter is not only getting more comfortable in his new rush-end role but also reprising his all-over-the-field alignments. Junior Zane Durant has been among the Big Ten's best tackles at making plays in the backfield. Tony Rojas, a first-year starting linebacker, should become more of a force with experience. Junior end Dani Dennis-Sutton (6-foot-5, 266 pounds) has just missed on a handful of the game-changing plays he was expected to generate.

They may be on the brink of a pass-rush breakthrough, so to speak, coming out of an off-week of re-tuning.

That could make all the difference on Saturday. Wisconsin's brave but mistake-prone quarterback Braedyn Locke has not weathered such a storm yet.

Legal trouble: Two former Penn State football players face felony rape, other charges

PSU-Ohio State details: Penn State football's biggest day of 2024? Game time, TV set for showdown vs Ohio Sate

Listen to Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell talk about Penn State's front seven:

Against Northwestern last week, "You knew where the guys were going to be. They were going to be big, they were going to be physical, they were going to be strong.

"(Against Penn State), it's a little bit different in the sense that you don't know exactly where they're going to be. They're going to move all around, they've got really, really good athletes. That's where the strength of their team is, their ability to create some havoc and make some of those big plays up front ..."

Penn State football offense: Drew Allar must pick his spots wisely

The Lions did not rely on Allar's prodigious arm against Illinois which featured one of the best sets of cornerbacks and safeties in the Big Ten. Rather, they rode their physical run game. Is that how this night may turn, too?

Because Wisconsin might be even better in the back end on defense.

The Badgers are only allowing 160 passing yards per game, seventh nationally. They are led by All-Big Ten cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who intercepted seven passes last year and has broken up four this season. Senior safeties Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman have been top-notch, combining for nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

To counter, Allar has been exceptional at avoiding turnovers through his first two years as a starter, despite those three interceptions at USC. Expect him to rely on a shorter, quicker pass game early Saturday, featuring Warren, receivers Liam Clifford and Julian Fleming and his running backs.

Penn State football: Special teams security

The Lions are seemingly ironing out special teams speed bumps with recent changes at kicker (Ryan Barker) and punt returner (Zion Tracy). Glaring mistakes have been few.

And it must stay that way against the aggressive, opportunistic Badgers. They should pressure Barker and punter Riley Thompson hard, particularly after blocking a pair of field goals and punts during their recent win streak.

The wildcard for the underdog Badgers is mining a momentum-shifting play here. The blocks are one thing, the return game is another. Penn State has been stout in coverage but big-play Wisconsin receiver Vinny Anthony owns a 74-yard kickoff return and is a concern.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Will Penn State football create enough 'havoc' at Wisconsin? 4 keys to victory